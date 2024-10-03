Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Staffordshire-headquartered firm acquired Wakefield-based Green's Power, a global provider of heat transfer, economiser and industrial boiler products, in July.

The group’s rebranded site was unveiled at a celebratory event in Wakefield with over 100 people from key sector clients, partner colleges and universities attending.

The strategic acquisition brings together Green’s expertise in design, engineering and manufacturing with the group’s strength in site installation, repairs and servicing.

Ropsley now has annual revenues of circa £40m with over 300 employees, of which 10 per cent are actively engaged in apprenticeships.

This move by Ropsley expands one of the largest independent groups in the UK power and industrial markets, as Green’s joins PJD, Piper Services, HEGS and ACTTnow.

David Hayle, group managing director, said: “The individual businesses have always been committed to innovation and quality throughout the project lifecycle and our new group identity as Ropsley Ltd will allow us to visually display this commitment.

"Bringing together the group expertise will not only allow us to continue to build upon the existing professional, responsive service to customers, but also expand our offering to them through a seamless approach to the market.”

“We are incredibly proud of our heritage, our people and our reputation for excellence, and through acquiring similarly historic brands such as Green’s we are able to celebrate the very best of British manufacturing and engineering, whilst also positioning ourselves up as an innovative group which will continue to evolve now and into the future."

Green’s head office and factory was established in Wakefield in 1821. After inventing the economiser in 1845, an innovation that became a cornerstone technology for power generation worldwide, Green’s has established itself as a global leader.

Together, the group’s offering spans the full lifecycle of steam boiler and pressure part systems – from design and engineering, to manufacture and installation, and ongoing repair and maintenance.

The event marked the opportunity for client’s and industry insiders to see the newly-refurbished Green’s factory following investment from Ropsley.

Chris Wright, operations director at Green’s, said: “Investing in the future of any business is not just about expanding operations or increasing revenue; it’s about investing in people.

"Our success is built on the dedication, skills, and passion of our team, and the next generation of talent is invaluable.

"By nurturing fresh talent, we not only secure the future of our business but also contribute to the growth of the industry.