Manufacturers being held back by lack of access to funds, skills and exporting

Stephen Phipson is chief executive of Make UK.

Make UK said its study showed that two out of five smaller manufacturing firms had the potential to expand.

But half believed problems recruiting skilled employees was now a top barrier to growth.

More than one in four of 180 firms questioned said access to overseas markets would allow them to expand.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said: “Micro and SME (small to medium sized enterprises) manufacturers account for 99 per cent of all manufacturers in the UK, but they are being held back by a lack of access to funding, skills, physical space and exporting.

“Manufacturers need access to higher levels of skill than most and they need access to finance.

“Improved trade access across borders is essential to further push forward growth but this relies on good relationships between the UK and other countries for full benefit to be realised.”

