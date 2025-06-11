Manufacturers Unite for Charity Ball in Support of Weston Park Cancer Charity

Elevation Recruitment Group is bringing together manufacturers from across the region for a landmark fundraising event in support of Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The Manufacturing Charity Ball will take place on Friday 10 October 2025 at the iconic Cutlers’ Hall, Sheffield, with the aim of raising over £10,000 in a single evening to support cancer patients and their families across the region.

Unlike traditional sector dinners, the evening will focus purely on raising funds and building connections. There will be no speeches, no awards – just an opportunity for great businesses and fantastic people to come together in support of an incredible cause.

The black-tie event will include a drinks reception, canapés, a three-course meal, live music, entertainment, and a few surprises – promising a memorable night for everyone attending.

Charity Ball Announcement

Earlier this week, Elevation Recruitment Group officially launched the event with a visit to Weston Park Cancer Charity, joined by several of the manufacturers already confirmed to attend. Representatives from AML Sheffield, Chesterfield Special Cylinders, Distinction Doors, Colson, OSL Group and A1 Precision took part in the visit, underlining the strong support and enthusiasm within the sector for the cause.

Bekah Anstey, Corporate Partnership Manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Elevation Recruitment Group for organising this event. One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime – the funds raised will directly support our research, treatments and support services for those who need us most.”

John Bohan, Director at Elevation Recruitment Group, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to bring the manufacturing community together to celebrate, connect, and most importantly, give something back. We’ve set out to reimagine the traditional industry dinner and show just how powerful the sector can be when it rallies behind a common cause. The response so far has been incredible – and there’s still time to get involved.”

Manufacturers already confirmed include: AML Sheffield, AMG, Distinction Doors, Cooper Turner Beck, CMD, Colson, Chesterfield Special Cylinders, Forged Solutions Group, Howco Group, John King Chains, Orchid, OSL Group, Pandrol, A1 Precision, Forged Solutions Group

Left to right: Emily Bratby, Distinction Doors; Danielle Roxborough, A1 Precision; Nicola Jackson, Elevation; Alex Cotton, AML Sheffield, Emma Bartholomew, Elevation, April Myers & Harriet Webster, Chesterfield Special Cylinders; John Bohan, Elevation; Bethaney Swan, Distinction Doors; Julie Finchett, OSL Group; Phoebe Marriott & Bekah Anstey, Weston Park

Supporter Quotes

Mark Hands, Operations Director at AML Sheffield, commented: “We are honored to support Weston Park Cancer Charity, reflecting our commitment to the local community and the vital care it provides.”

Sven Massey, Chief Operating Officer at Distinction Doors, added: “Bringing together the manufacturing community for such a cause reinforces our core values and collective strength.”

Chris Brown, Managing Director at Colson, said: “We’re proud to be part of the Manufacturing Charity Ball and to support Weston Park Cancer Charity. As a business rooted in South Yorkshire, it’s important to us to give back to the local community. This event is a great way to connect with other manufacturers and raise money for a cause that touches so many lives.”

Julie Finchett, Group Head of HR at OSL Group, noted: “The event holds special significance for us following the recent merger of Weston Park and Cavendish Cancer Care – an organisation our owner, David Grey MBE, has long supported.”

Rachel Grundy, Commercial Director and Chesterfield Special Cylinders said: “Each year, our company proudly supports a local charity chosen by our employees. For 2025, we’re excited to support Weston Park—an incredible organisation making a real difference in our community. This event is a great opportunity to show our support for Weston Park, along with other local businesses.””

Ben McIvor, President at Forged Solutions Group, said: “We are proud to both attend and contribute to the event. Weston Park Cancer Charity provides vital support and advice to those living with cancer.”

Karen Sutcliffe, Group HR Director at Howco Group, added: “As a manufacturing business, we recognise the importance of giving back. Weston Park Cancer Charity provides essential care, support, and hope to families affected by cancer, and we are delighted to support their mission.”

Emma Cavill, Chief People Officer at Cooper Turner Beck, shared: “We’re delighted to be involved and hope to raise significant funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity through this brilliant initiative.”

Deb Rees, HR Manager at Orchid, said: “It’s great to see so many manufacturers coming together to support Weston Park. We’re proud to be involved and delighted to support such an important cause that has touched the lives of many of our colleagues and their families.”

Get Involved

Weston Park Cancer Charity provides emotional, practical and financial support to individuals and families affected by cancer, alongside funding pioneering research and enhanced patient care.

To find out more, get tickets or discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Sarah Wilson