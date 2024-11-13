Many businesses report improved financial resilience, says Barclays Business Prosperity Index

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barclays Business Prosperity Index, a quarterly survey that combines Barclays client data with external research of 1,000 businesses, found that many UK businesses are focusing on staff training and development to improve products and services.

The study concluded that 61 per cent of UK businesses feel confident in the UK’s economic outlook after the Budget, and have reinstated plans to invest.

Many businesses report improved financial resilience in the third quarter of 2024 when compared with the same quarter of the previous year, according to the survey.

Today marks the launch of the Barclays Business Prosperity Index, a new quarterly Index that combines anonymised Barclays client data with external research of 1,000 businesses ( Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Matt Hammerstein, Chief Executive of Barclays UK Corporate Banking, said: “The economic environment remains challenging for those on tight margins, but there are signs of cautious optimism emerging.

“Our data shows many businesses with investment plans on hold are now confident to kick-start growth by seeking the funding they need."

The third quarter survey data showed that 62 per cent of business leaders across the UK cited skilled labour as an ongoing issue, with over three-quarters (77 per cent) saying it was having a negative impact on their ability to grow.

In response, increased training and staff development was identified by 42 per cent as a priority area for investment.

Areas where access to labour is reportedly most challenging are Scotland (92 per cent) followed by Yorkshire and the Humber (90 per cent) and the West Midlands (88 per cent).

Other areas where access to labour was identified as a challenge were the South West (82 per cent), North West (82 per cent) and London (80 per cent).

Hannah Bernard, Head of Barclays Business Banking, said: “Our new Index is designed to be a bellwether of business sentiment, performance and future growth opportunities.

"We hope business leaders and policy makers find it a valuable tool to navigate the economic landscape.

“It’s reassuring that businesses remain committed to investing to grow, despite the extra financial pressures faced by many. Barclays stands ready to help unlock access to finance and support business prosperity in the long and short term.”

Many business leaders reported that demand has softened since this time last year.

A spokesman said: “This was also reflected in Barclays business accounts, which saw a 3.0 per cent fall in business cash inflows in Q3 compared to last year. While this pressure has eased over the last three quarters, with inflows starting to pick up, businesses and their customers continue to feel the effects of inflation and rising costs.