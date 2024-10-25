Mapplewell: Permission granted for almost 100 homes on former factory site

Permission has been granted for almost 100 new homes on a former factory site in Barnsley.

Applicant Netherton Homes has been granted permission to build the homes on land off Wakefield Rod in Mapplewell, bordered by a Lidl supermarket.

The site was previously home to the William Freeman Factory which produced rubber and plastic products, which closed in 2006.

The factory buildings have since been demolished, leaving a vacant brownfield site.

Mapplewell Housing

The proposal, which is part of an outline planning permission already granted for the site, reduced the originally proposed 102 homes to 91.

A total of eight representations were recived from residents, who raised concerns over the potential impact on traffic along Wakefield Road and questioned whether Mapplewell’s existing services could accommodatenew residents.

The applicant has agreed to pay almost £500,000 to fund 18 primary and 13 secondary school places, as Barnsley Council say there is a shortage of school places in the area.

The applicant will also pay almost £82,300 towards new green space provision.

Access to the development will be taken from Wakefield Road, with planning officers considering the proximity of the nearby Lidl supermarket.

The retail store’s design includes acoustic fencing to mitigate potential noise disturbance for new residents.

Fourteen affordable homes will also be distributed throughout the development.