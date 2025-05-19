Marc aims to drive next phase of firm's development

Environmental consultancy Logika Group has announced the appointment of Marc Davies as its new growth director, to help drive the next phase of its development.

At the forefront of environmental strategy, design and assessment, Logika Group boasts a 30+ year track record in improving and delivering sustainable outcomes for both public and private sector organisations, by integrating environmental objectives at the heart of all projects, and developing policy to enhance environmental protection in the UK, Europe and beyond.

Described as an accomplished and versatile leader with extensive experience in environmental and sustainability consultancy, Marc joins the Logika Group leadership team from Tetra Tech where he was Managing Director of the Environment, Sustainability & Planning business in the UK, having held similar senior leadership positions there for over a decade.

He has spent his career, spanning some 29 years to date, working in environmental consultancy in the UK.

Marc Davies, new growth director of Logika Group.

Marc will focus on supporting the Group’s development in core target sectors, including Renewable Energy and the Built Environment, and will oversee the development of new service lines to respond to our clients’ ever-changing needs. In leading its newly established Leeds office, Marc will also broaden the Group’s UK geographic coverage.

His appointment comes at an exciting time for the Group, having accelerated growth by 25% over the last 12 months alone, while increasing headcount to more than 120.

Discussing his appointment, Marc, new Growth Director of Logika Group, said: “I am delighted to have joined Logika Group. The range and depth of expertise we have is truly impressive, and I am excited at the opportunity to play a role in continuing to support our growth and development.”

Toby Gibbs, Board Director of Logika Group added: “We are excited to welcome Marc to the Logika Group senior leadership team. In recent years, we have worked incredibly hard to expand our expertise and firmly cement our presence in environmental consultancy, and we now look forward to working closely with Marc to build on this success at a regional, national and international scale.”