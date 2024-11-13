Mark Sewards MP Discusses Partnership with Springfield Training to Tackle Education and Unemployment Challenges

Leeds, Southwest and Morley – Mark Sewards, Member of Parliament for Leeds Southwest and Morley, visited Springfield Training last Wednesday to explore opportunities for collaboration aimed at addressing key challenges in education and unemployment.

Sewards, known for his passion for improving education and reducing unemployment in his constituency, met with representatives from the award-winning training provider to discuss how they can work together to achieve these shared goals.

Springfield Training, renowned for its innovative approach to vocational education and skills development, expressed enthusiasm about the potential partnership with the MP.

The training provider has been at the forefront of helping individuals acquire industry-specific qualifications, offering a range of courses designed to boost employability and close skills gaps in various sectors.

Mark Stewards MP at Springfield Training with Engineering Tutor Andrew Davis

Sewards’ visit underscores his ongoing commitment to improving educational outcomes and tackling the growing issue of unemployment in the region.

By joining forces with Springfield Training, the MP hopes to further his efforts to increase access to vocational training and better prepare local residents for the workforce.

Springfield Training is equally eager to build a strong working relationship with Sewards and is already looking ahead to potential initiatives that could support his goals.

The partnership could include expanded training programs, apprenticeships, and tailored support for individuals who face barriers to employment.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet with Mark Sewards and discuss how we can support his mission to drive positive change in education and employment," said Noel Johnson CEO at Springfield Training.

"Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of individuals in Leeds Southwest and Morley, empowering them with the skills and confidence to thrive in today’s competitive job market."