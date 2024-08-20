Markel makes the move to major new office as it increases its investment in Leeds

Markel, Leeds, August 20 — Markel, the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is increasing its investment in Leeds by moving to the new City Square House, 34 years after its first office opened in the city.

The firm, currently ranked as No.1 Commercial Lines insurer in the UK*, is now more than doubling its office size in Leeds, taking 20,000 sq ft across the ninth and tenth floors of the new premium office building. It’s the latest move for the business, which supports over one million customers across the UK. Since launching in the city in 1990, Markel UK has grown organically and through acquisition, with employee numbers in Leeds rising from three to c. 160 people today.

Neil Galjaard, Markel’s divisional managing director for the UK, said: “Leeds has been a fantastic base for the business, fueling our growth over the past three decades and we’re pleased to be increasing our investment in the city for the long term with a new office.

“Over our time in Leeds we’ve grown from a small operation to being a major employer and consider our people our greatest strength. As a people-first business, we’re excited to welcome employees, partners and customers to our new office. With continued projected growth, our new Leeds base will support our growing teams as they continue their award-winning work championing customers and creating bespoke solutions that provide meaningful support to businesses across the country.”

Neil Galjaard

Sarah Collings, business process lead at Markel, who was one of the first employees in Leeds, added: “Over the past 35 years I’ve seen many positive changes in both Markel and Leeds. The move to City Square House demonstrates the business’s commitment to the city but also provides a modern workspace for all our team members.”