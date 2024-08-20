Markel moves to new office as it increases investment in Leeds
The firm is more than doubling its office size in Leeds, taking 20,000 sq ft across the ninth and tenth floors of City Square House.
Markel is currently based on Canal Wharf in Holbeck and employs 160 people in Leeds. It will move into the new office in September.
Neil Galjaard, Markel’s divisional managing director for the UK, said: “Leeds has been a fantastic base for the business, fueling our growth over the past three decades and we’re pleased to be increasing our investment in the city for the long term with a new office.
“Over our time in Leeds we’ve grown from a small operation to being a major employer and consider our people our greatest strength.
"With continued projected growth, our new Leeds base will support our growing teams.”
