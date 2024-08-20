The firm is more than doubling its office size in Leeds, taking 20,000 sq ft across the ninth and tenth floors of City Square House.

Markel is currently based on Canal Wharf in Holbeck and employs 160 people in Leeds. It will move into the new office in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Galjaard, Markel’s divisional managing director for the UK, said: “Leeds has been a fantastic base for the business, fueling our growth over the past three decades and we’re pleased to be increasing our investment in the city for the long term with a new office.

Markel, the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. is increasing its investment in Leeds by moving to the new City Square House. (Photo supplied by Markel)

“Over our time in Leeds we’ve grown from a small operation to being a major employer and consider our people our greatest strength.