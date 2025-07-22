Marketing agency celebrates one year as employee-owned

Leeds-based marketing agency Engage Interactive marked the first anniversary of its successful transition to an EOB (Employee Owned Business) by celebrating at its annual Summer Conference in Ibiza.

Becoming an EOB last July was a significant milestone in the 18-year journey of Engage and was a decision by Founder and Managing Director, Alex Willcocks, to preserve the agency’s values and culture whilst acting as a catalyst for future growth.

The anniversary follows a strong period of growth at the agency, after reporting a 28 percent year-on-year growth in revenue in the 2024/25 financial year and 13 new clients added to its roster.

The ownership structure is rooted in Engage’s longstanding commitment to its people and the core values that also drove them to become Leeds’ first certified B Corp in 2021. The team of more than 50 members of staff attended the Summer Conference in Ibiza to reflect on the last 12 months.

Alex explains: “Passing the business into the hands of the team was never just about transferring ownership, it was a decision rooted in the backing of amazing people who make Engage what it is.

“One year into being employee-owned, it genuinely feels like we’re powered by our people more than ever. It’s a fairer, more inclusive way of doing business - where success is shared, and everyone has a voice. It’s been an incredible first year, and this is just the beginning.”

The digital agency is 100 percent employee owned, meaning all team members participate in the EOB. When the transition was made, a new board of trustees was formed to represent the best interests of the employees as a whole.

Alex continues as the Managing Director and Founder Trustee after starting the business in 2007.