Marketing needs to be fun and creative so don't overrely on AI tools: Jim Ker

It’s no secret that AI is making huge and pretty groundbreaking changes to our ways of working. As a senior marketing professional, I feel I’m at the coal face of these changes and their impact on the profession, both for the veterans and the newbies.

For me, the big question that continues to crop up is how this is affecting our core commercial abilities. Is this potential over-reliance on our shiny new AI tools dulling our actual marketing skillsets?

Artificial Intelligence is changing how marketing teams work. I’m pleased to say this is mainly for the better, too. Greater productivity, ideation, and efficient use of data analysis are but a handful of the benefits that AI brings to the profession.

However, I question how much of this reliance means marketing pros, especially younger marketing professionals, are failing to develop the commercial aptitude that is so important for the profession.

Understanding customer drivers, leveraging commercial opportunity, and positioning a brand in a forward-thinking fashion requires emotional intelligence.

While AI can feed us with mountains of glorious information, case studies, facts and data to meet our queries, the best marketing requires empathy to deliver. Marketing has always been a combination of science and creativity.

A caveat: marketers are innovators and welcome new tech to make us better at our jobs and serve our audiences better. The challenge with AI is one of originality. As we fail to look beyond the results scraped from our AI tools, we fail to offer a creative approach to our chosen message. Thus, every piece of content, advertising, article and website will all be standing on the shoulders of the content your AI considers the most relevant. Convenient, yes. Original? Well, frankly, no…

Marketing needs to be fun. It needs to be creative and resonate with the audience.

Trends become trends because they spark a reaction and resonate with our emotions, values and experiences. AI cannot replicate this because it cannot truly and originally create in the same way.

I am a huge proponent of AI tools within my professional life. My productivity is up, the accuracy of my reporting has improved, and projects are significantly easier to manage thanks to these wonderful tools. However, that’s the limit I feel we need to restrict these things to – tools to add to the toolkit. Not to take over and build the house for us.

My message to junior marketers – the AI aficionados of tomorrow. Will AI make you better at your job? In typical marketing fashion, the answer is, “it depends”.

My short answer is yes. They will make you more efficient, more accurate reporters, and faster content producers.

But don’t forsake originality and creativity for convenience and speed. Good marketing has always needed to cut the mustard and stand out from the crowd. In the age of AI, this is more important than ever.