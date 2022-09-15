Markham Vale commercial park by M1 near Sheffield expanding as new plots offered

Markham Vale, located at Junction 29A of the M1 motorway, is already home to sites for companies including Great Bear, Gist, Ferdinand Bilstein, Gould Alloys and Daher AeroSpace.

Site owners HBD has now appointed M1 Agency as commercial property agent to market the remaining immediately available serviced development land for design and build, alongside future development phases as they come forward.

The total remaining plots have potential to deliver up to 250,000 sq ft across individual buildings with the largest building being up to 55,000 sq ft.

Markham Vale is based at Junction 29A of the M1, between Sheffield and Nottingham

Richard Hinds of HBD said: “We are pleased to have appointed M1 Agency alongside our existing agents JLL to support the marketing of Markham Vale. M1 Agency are a leading niche agency with particular expertise in leasing and funding across the industrial and warehouse sector.

"They have an excellent track record in the marketing of large-scale commercial schemes, and we are confident they will add real value to the successful delivery of the remaining phases of the development.”

James Keeton of M1 Agency added: “Having opened the East Midlands office of M1 Agency around 18 months ago, supported by our wider UK offices, we are delighted to have been appointed by HBD on Markham Vale, one of the region’s most high profile industrial and warehouse schemes. Our appointment is testament to the successes that we have delivered since our inception and market share that we have quickly been able to build.

“We now look forward to working alongside JLL in the marketing of Markham Vale, with serviced development plots available to deliver design and build from 15,000 sq ft upwards.”