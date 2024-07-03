It came as the retail giant announced plans to invest £38 million in major new high street stores in Bath and Bristol at its annual general meeting in west London.

The retailer has undergone a sweeping overhaul under chief executive Stuart Machin, and previous boss Steve Rowe, which saw the group shake up its store estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019, the group launched 110 store closures as part of the plans, affecting a number of its longstanding high street shops.

Bosses at Marks & Spencer have said they will not “leave city centres” amid criticism from shareholders over moving some stores to out-of-town developments. (Photo by James Manning/PA Wire)

The group’s bosses were asked whether they have “given up on the high street” at the AGM , amid concerns they are shifting increasingly towards retail parks.

Archie Norman, chairman of the business, said: “No, we haven’t given up on the high street.

“We have a very important store rotation programme but we are absolutely not trying to leave city centres – that has never been our intention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do have some older stores that are hard and costly to maintain and run so we have to look at that.”

Stuart Machin, chief executive of M&S, said the programme of closures, refurbishments and relocations follows a previous lack of necessary investment.

“Our store rotation is really a catch-up programme on the last 20 years as we have previously underinvested,” he said.

On Tuesday, the retailer confirmed that it is investing £17 million in a new store in the centre of Bath, and £21 million on a new flagship store in central Bristol.

It said these are expected to create around 150 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the meeting, shareholders voted heavily in favour of the group’s pay deal for bosses, who have led M&S shares 45% higher over the past year.

Stuart Machin saw his pay jump by around £2 million to £4.7 million last year, on the back of a larger bonus and long-term share awards.

Outside the AGM in Paddington there was a protest by campaigners for Peta (People for the ethical treatment of animals), with a supporter dressed as an alpaca.

It came after M&S reversed its ban on alpaca wool and said it would introduce the Textile Exchange’s Responsible Alpaca Standard (RAS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad