Speaking at an event in Leeds, Archie Norman revealed more details about the company’s ongoing £500m “store rotation programme” and said M&S is looking to exit struggling town centres.

The company announced in 2022 it intended to reduce its number of traditional “full line” shops offering its complete range of clothing, food and home products from 247 to 180, while also opening 100 new food halls by April 2026.

Speaking about the firm’s current position, Mr Norman told an audience at the UKREiiF real estate conference that the programme of closures will be more extensive as the company evolves its estate.

Archie Norman made the comments at the UKREiiF conference in Leeds. Picture: UKREiiF

He said: “We have 230 full line stores, our chief executive Stuart Machin has said he wants to have 180 so that's 50 less but we want to close 80 and then reopen 30.

"We are going to put the money behind that. We are going to spend hundreds of millions and that money is available for communities to come up with great solutions.”

The company’s ongoing modernisation programme has seen some ageing stores close down entirely but others have been redeveloped or extended in the same building or moved to a nearby location.

Mr Norman said the company has already demonstrated it will commit to thriving city centres and is opening new locations in places like Bristol, Bath and Liverpool.

"There’s multiple examples where you have got a thriving centre, an enlightened local authority with a holistic regeneration programme to bring everything together and we really want to be part of that,” he said.

"But where you have got stasis and decline and there’s no holistic plan and spending power is diminishing and accessibility is even worse, it is not going to work for us.

"We’re so keen to work with local authorities and developments to find solutions but they’ve got to be imaginative solutions. Otherwise, we are leaving and we’re going out of town.

"There are multiple towns today where we are looking at when we are going to go and we’d love it if the local authority leaders would come together and find a solution for us. But if they can’t, we are going.”

He said he did not feel a duty to communities to keep M&S stores open.

"My duty is to M&S; the 40 million people who shop with us, our shareholders, our 50,000 colleagues and my mission is to create an M&S that can grow over the next 100 years and to arrest 25 years of decline. It is not that I don’t mind about communities, of course we do; they’re our shoppers.

"It is not that I don’t want town centres to redevelop, we really do. We’ll take a long-term view and put money in. We are happy to buy sites to help redevelopment and we are doing that. But if a city is in decline and things are deteriorating, we have an old store and we can’t get together to find a solution, then the right thing for us is to close.”

Mr Norman said the firm has “no choice” but to move away from many of its ageing buildings which are no longer fit for purpose.

“If you take Colchester, it is a lovely town, we’ve been there for decades and decades and had a town centre store on flour floors with asbestos. It was very expensive to maintain and service and we couldn’t find the right solution in the town centre.

"We’ve gone onto a retail park 10 to 15 minutes away and our sales are running at roughly 180 to 200 per cent than what they were before. We’re pleasing a lot more shoppers and doing a lot more business. We had nothing against the town centre but we had no choice. We’re looking at that situation all across the country.