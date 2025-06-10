Marks & Spencer cyber attack: Retail giant reopens website to customers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retail giant said shoppers are now able to buy a selection of its best-selling fashion ranges and new products for home delivery to England, Scotland and Wales.

In a statement published on social media, M&S managing director of clothing, home and beauty John Lyttle said: “More of our fashion, home and beauty products will be added every day, and we will resume deliveries to Northern Ireland and Click and Collect in the coming weeks.”

It followed a major cyber attack in April that saw the group face heavy disruption.

Marks & Spencer has reopened its website to customers after it was forced to halt internet orders in April following a damaging cyber attack. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

M&S halted orders on its website over the Easter weekend, and was also left with some empty shelves after being targeted by hackers.