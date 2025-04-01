Marks & Spencer: New concept coffee shop to open in York this month

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said that customers visiting M&S in The Pavement, York from April 11 onwards, will be able to enjoy a “significantly improved Coffee Shop experience”, featuring a new design and a streamlined menu.

The spokesman added: “The environment will be updated with new wall finishes, furniture, lighting, a cake display, and a coffee counter, creating a fresh and modern atmosphere. The number of seats will remain the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The transformed M&S Coffee Shop will offer a range of breakfast rolls, toasties, wraps, sausage rolls and sandwiches, alongside beloved cakes and pastries.”

Marks & Spencer is opening a “new concept” cafe at its store in York later this month. (Photo supplied on behalf of M&S)