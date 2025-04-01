Marks & Spencer: New concept coffee shop to open in York this month
A spokesman said that customers visiting M&S in The Pavement, York from April 11 onwards, will be able to enjoy a “significantly improved Coffee Shop experience”, featuring a new design and a streamlined menu.
The spokesman added: “The environment will be updated with new wall finishes, furniture, lighting, a cake display, and a coffee counter, creating a fresh and modern atmosphere. The number of seats will remain the same.”
"The transformed M&S Coffee Shop will offer a range of breakfast rolls, toasties, wraps, sausage rolls and sandwiches, alongside beloved cakes and pastries.”
Kirstie Walsh, Store Manager, M&S York said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new M&S Coffee Shop concept to our York customers. “We’ve listened to feedback and will make significant changes to improve speed and service, while also continuing to offer great quality and trusted value food and beverages.”
