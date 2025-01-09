Marks & Spencer sales surged over Christmas, boosted by bumper food division

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marks & Spencer’s sales surged 5.6 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2023, which includes the vital Christmas trading season.

The retailer saw £4.06bn in sales for the three months to December 28, just under two-thirds of which came from its food division, which saw its biggest ever trading day during the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S food sales grew 8.7 per cent year-on-year, compared with just 1 per cent sales growth across its clothing, home and beauty departments.

Marks & Spencer's sales surged 5.6 per cent compared to last year during the third quarter, which includes the vital Christmas trading period. (Photo by PA)

Chief executive Stuart Machin has led a turnaround in the business since joining in 2022, which has included spending money on larger food stores to bolster its most profitable line.

However, its clothing division also saw its best ever online weekly sales total, marking a striking comeback from being seen as unfashionable for much of the last decade.

Mr Machin said: “This was another good Christmas for M&S, building on a strong performance in the prior year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sales records were broken across the business, with food recording its biggest day and clothing, home and beauty online its biggest week, but we’re not complacent – as a growth business it’s our job to break records.

“The external environment remains challenging, with cost and economic headwinds to navigate, but there is much within our control.”

Mr Machin warned before Christmas that measures in the October budget would hit Marks & Spencer’s bottom line to the tune of £120m, and refused to rule out price rises to offset the extra costs.

The retailer said on Thursday that the outlook for economic growth and inflation remains “uncertain”, adding that the business faces “higher costs from well-documented increases in taxation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However there remain substantial opportunities and we are focused on what is within our control, as we reshape M&S for growth.”

The vast majority of sales come from M&S’s UK and Ireland business, which recorded a 6.4 per cent like-for-like sales rise.

Its international sales came in at £178m, a 2.8 per cent drop compared with last year.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “ A resurgent M&S banished any potential winter blues with a blistering festive performance which saw new records being set in its flagship units of Food and Clothing, Home & Beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Long since the jewel in the crown of the group, the Food unit came into its own again over the period with increased sales amounting to 8.7 per cent, and 8.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

"Its innovative offerings continue to resonate with customers, with more choosing M&S for their entire Christmas shop, resulting in a record day for the unit.”