Marks & Spencer: Worst of cyber attack impact to be over by August, says boss

Stuart Machin, chief executive of the high street giant, said he hopes its online operations will be running “fully” within four weeks as it continues to recover.

In April, M&S was forced to halt online orders after it was targeted by hackers.

Customer personal data – which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth – was taken during the attack.

The boss of Marks &Spencer has said he hopes to have the majority of the impact from its damaging cyber attack “behind us” by August. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

M&S revealed that the hack was caused by “human error” and would cost it around £300 million.

Last month, it restarted online sales through its website to allow shoppers to buy a selection of its best-selling fashion ranges and new products for home delivery to England, Scotland and Wales.

Bosses told the firm’s annual general meeting in London that click and collect and next-day delivery operations have not yet returned, but should be back within weeks.

Mr Machin said: “Currently, half of online is open but not areas like click and collect. Within the next four weeks we are hoping for the whole of online to be fully on.

“Then our focus will be getting the Donington site back and running.

“We’re hoping that by August we will have the vast majority of this behind us and people can see the full M&S.”

Chairman Archie Norman highlighted that the company has been progressing through its recovery programme to return operations to normal.

“Every week new systems are coming back,” he said.

“Hopefully in a few weeks we’ll be humming – we’re hopeful we’ll be back to full operations very shortly.”

Mr Norman also highlighted that executive pay deals could be impacted by any drop in financial performance caused by the cyber attack this financial year.