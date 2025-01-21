Marrons announced as the newest member of the Sheffield Property Association

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA), a vibrant collective of businesses committed to improving Sheffield's built environment, is delighted to welcome Marrons as its newest member.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marrons is a national consultancy that provides planning, design, and development services, focusing on heritage and socio-economic factors to help clients realise their projects' potential. The consultancy opened its new office in Sheffield as part of a strategic expansion into the north of England in late 2024.

Megan Wilson, planning director at Marrons, said: “We’re thrilled to have joined the Sheffield Property Association, which further strengthens our commitment to shaping the city’s property landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We believe in the power of collaboration and are excited to work alongside industry leaders to drive innovation, deliver sustainable growth and contribute to Sheffield’s thriving property sector. As a team, we are dedicated to building relationships that support both the long-term success of the region and the evolving needs of its communities.”

Megan Wilson, planning director at Marrons

Marrons, together with over 80 other businesses in the S-PA, benefit from a wide array of support networks, events, and opportunities to get involved in Sheffield's transformative initiatives. Last year, the association hosted a variety of events, giving businesses the chance to showcase and celebrate new developments in the city with fellow members.

Rebecca Knight, Director of the Sheffield Property Association, said: “I’m delighted to announce Marron’s as our newest member.

“With their recent expansion into Sheffield and commitment to sustainable growth, Marrons' expertise strengthens the S-PA's ability to address challenges and opportunities across the city's neighbourhoods, promoting a more strategic approach to property development and management. I look forward to having Marrons onboard and seeing the positive impact it will bring to the S-PA and our city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad