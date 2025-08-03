Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement comes as the firm appoints its new planning partner, Dan Mitchell. Mr Mitchell will be responsible for establishing and growing the firm’s northern team, with plans to scale to a team of eight within the next 18 months.

Brian Mullin, head of Marrons, said: “This is a landmark moment for Marrons. Dan is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the northern market and an exceptional track record of delivering results for clients.

“Both his and Hannah’s appointments – along with the opening of our Leeds office – reflect our commitment to growing our presence across the north and building multidisciplinary teams that can offer creative, effective planning and design solutions.”

Dan Mitchell with Marrons principal planner, Hannah Malyon.

The firm’s new Leeds office is located in Wellington Place, at the heart of the city’s business district.

Marrons said the move marks the next phase of its northern expansion, following recent growth in Sheffield.