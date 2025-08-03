Marrons: Design and development firm launches new Leeds office as part of Northern expansion
The announcement comes as the firm appoints its new planning partner, Dan Mitchell. Mr Mitchell will be responsible for establishing and growing the firm’s northern team, with plans to scale to a team of eight within the next 18 months.
Brian Mullin, head of Marrons, said: “This is a landmark moment for Marrons. Dan is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the northern market and an exceptional track record of delivering results for clients.
“Both his and Hannah’s appointments – along with the opening of our Leeds office – reflect our commitment to growing our presence across the north and building multidisciplinary teams that can offer creative, effective planning and design solutions.”
The firm’s new Leeds office is located in Wellington Place, at the heart of the city’s business district.
Marrons said the move marks the next phase of its northern expansion, following recent growth in Sheffield.
Mr Mitchell said: “Leeds is a powerhouse city with enormous potential and a thriving development market. I’m thrilled to be joining Marrons to lead this exciting new chapter. The opportunity to build and shape a new team, while supporting clients with high-quality, commercially focused planning advice, is something I’m incredibly passionate about.”
