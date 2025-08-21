Marshalls Expands Creased Brick Range with the Launch of New Kingsvale Heritage Brick

Marshalls Bricks & Masonry has expanded its popular Kingsvale creased brick range with the introduction of Kingsvale Heritage - a rustic, tumbled creased brick designed to bring a traditional look with the performance and reliability contractors demand on today’s housing and accommodation projects.

Manufactured in Maltby, Kingsvale Heritage is a perforated, creased facing brick with a weathered, aged appearance, achieved through a controlled tumbling process during production. The result is a heritage-style finish that meets contemporary demand for character builds, period-style plots and mixed-material facades - without compromising on consistency or ease of installation.

The bricks are available in eight colour-fast shades, all chosen to reflect regional preferences across the UK, offering a dependable match for existing housing stock and local planning requirements. Tight dimensional tolerances make for faster laying, improved wall alignment and fewer on-site adjustments, supporting developers stay on schedule and within budget.

Stuart Thomas, Trading Director at Marshalls Bricks & Masonry, said: “With Kingsvale Heritage, we are evolving our popular creased brick product offer, and offering the market a durable, easy-to-lay brick that brings an aged, hand-made look housebuilders and planners love, but with all the benefits of modern Marshalls manufacturing.

Marshalls Bricks & Masonry

“It’s a practical solution for specifiers and contractors who want more design flexibility, and we’ve made sure the colour range ticks all the boxes for regional styles and materials. This is all about giving bricklaying contractors the options they need to get the job done quickly and to a high standard, with excellent dimensional accuracy to the product.”

As well as its aesthetic appeal, Kingsvale Heritage is a lower carbon option for residential and commercial builds, with a cradle-to-gate carbon footprint of just 116.50 kgCO₂e per tonne - that’s a 49% lifetime carbon saving compared to traditional clay bricks. The product also benefits from high density and thermal mass, contributing to overall building performance.

Backed by 100% renewable electricity throughout the manufacturing process, and with zero landfill waste from its production process, Kingsvale Heritage is part of Marshalls’ wider commitment to building a more sustainable future. Additionally, 54% of the water used at the Maltby site is now captured from rainwater, further reducing mains water demand.

Like all Marshalls bricks, Kingsvale Heritage is manufactured to BS EN 771-3 +A1:2015, giving contractors confidence in its quality and durability across a building’s lifetime.

Manufactured in South Yorkshire

“We understand what it takes to keep sites moving,” added Stuart. “By manufacturing in Britain, we’re cutting transport emissions and offering more reliable and shorter lead times - something our customers really value on larger developments with tight build programmes.