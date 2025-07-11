Marshalls reaccredited with Fair Tax Mark after being praised for transparency

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarded by the Fair Tax Foundation, this accreditation recognises businesses that pay the right amount of corporation tax and take a transparent, responsible approach to taxation.

A spokesman said: “Marshalls’ continued commitment to fair tax is closely aligned with its transform and grow strategy, signalling to customers, employees and investors that it is a leader in responsible tax conduct.

"This commitment complements other long-standing practices, such as being a Living Wage employer since 2014.”

Marshalls plc is a UK manufacturer and has supplied prestigious landmarks in the UK since the 1890s. Picture date: Friday April 25, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Mark Williams, Director of Group Finance at Marshalls, said: “We’re pleased to have been reaccredited with the Fair Tax Mark again this year.

"Responsible tax conduct is a core part of how we do business, and the annual accreditation process gives us the opportunity to reflect on our approach and identify where we can keep improving. It’s a rigorous process and that makes the accreditation even more meaningful.

"It helps us show stakeholders – from Marshalls’ employees and customers to investors – that we’re serious about transparency and good governance.”

Tom Skinner, Chief Operating Officer at the Fair Tax Foundation, said: “The Fair Tax Foundation is dedicated to recognising and celebrating businesses that demonstrate a strong commitment to responsible tax conduct, and never more so than during our annual Fair Tax Week.

"We’re delighted to celebrate Marshalls as one of our longest-standing Fair Tax Mark certified businesses.

"Their commitment to responsible tax policy sets a powerful example for others, and their decade-long support demonstrates a deep commitment to ethical business.”

According to the latest Fair Tax Nation report into UK public attitudes to corporate tax conduct, 70 per cent of respondents said they would rather shop with a business which can prove that it’s paying its fair share of tax and 62 per cent said that they would trust a business with the Fair Tax Mark more than one without it.

A spokesman said: “Similarly, 72 per cent of people would ‘rather work for a business which can prove that it’s paying its fair share of tax’.”

The reaccreditation followed Fair Tax Week, which took place last month.