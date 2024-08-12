Marshalls' sales fall after landscaping is affected by housing slowdown

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the FTSE 250 company said it was “cautiously optimistic of a modest recovery” over the rest of the year, as it held its financial guidance. Bosses said they hope to see new work supported by the “new Government’s commitment to increase housebuilding significantly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, Marshalls reported that revenues declined by 13% to £306.7 million for the six months to June 30, compared with the same period a year earlier. The company said this was largely driven by its landscape products business, which was dragged down by low levels of new-build housing and reduced spending on private housing improvements.

Meanwhile, revenues in its roofing business contracted by 5% but were slightly stronger than predicted. Marshalls also revealed pre-tax profits grew by 29% to £21.5 million for the half-year, after cost reductions over the past year.

Building materials firm Marshalls has revealed a slump in sales amid “challenging” trading in landscaping. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Matt Pullen, chief executive of Marshalls, said: “The group has delivered a resilient performance in weak end markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The result in the first half is encouraging and demonstrates that the strategy of diversification, building on the group’s historic core landscape products business, through the acquisition and improvement of less cyclical businesses in recent years, has resulted in a more balanced group. We remain cautiously optimistic of a modest improvement in the group’s end markets during the second half of the year predicated on a progressive improvement in the macroeconomic environment.”

Mark Crouch, market analyst at investment platform EToro, said: “Marshall’s shares have performed well this year, up over 15%.