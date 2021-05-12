Marshalls sales leap as homeowners spend their Covid savings on sprucing up the back garden

Marshalls has paved many UK landmarks including York Minster and London’s Trafalgar Square

Covid restrictions have inspired many households to improve their outdoor living space at a time when people had nothing else to spend their money on.

The Elland-based firm now expects this year's trading to be ahead of its previous expectations as trading improves and order books remain strong.

Sales for the first four months of 2021 rose by almost 50 per cent to £191m compared with 2020 and were 6 per cent higher than in 2019.

The paving group’s star performer was customers upgrading their gardens and driveways, which doubled versus 2020 and were up 20 per cent compared with 2019.

The company, which has paved many UK landmarks including York Minster and London’s Trafalgar Square, South Bank and International Quarter, is currently working on Crossrail and the pedestrianisation of part of Oxford Street.

The Construction Products Association’s recent spring forecast predicts an increase in UK market volumes of 13 per cent in 2021 and 5 per cent in 2022.

Marshalls said it is focused on developing future growth opportunities and delivering the strategic objectives set out in its five year strategy, whilst ensuring that operations incorporate health and safety practices that go “over and above” current recommended Covid-19 guidelines.

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls is the UK’s leading manufacturer of natural stone and innovative concrete hard landscaping products, supplying the construction, home improvement and landscape markets.