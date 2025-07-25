Marshalls: Yorkshire firm reports challenging market for landscaping
In a trading statement, Marshalls said the group delivered revenue of £319m in the six months to 30 June, which is a year-on-year increase of four per cent, with volume growth being partially offset by weaker pricing and product mix.
It added: “However, activity levels in our key end markets softened from the end of May, and the board does not currently see any immediate catalyst for improvement in these for the remainder of 2025.”
Marshalls added that “cumulative inflation in building materials has driven increased value engineering in construction projects, shifting demand toward commodity products over higher margin value-added solutions”.
Marshalls said: “Being mindful of continuing uncertainty in the macro-economic environment, the board currently sees no improvement in market activity levels through the remainder of 2025.
"Accordingly, its full year expectations for the group have reduced and it now expects adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of £42 million and £46 million in 2025.
"In response, the Board is taking decisive action to accelerate the optimisation of the national manufacturing network and reduce costs whilst continuing to deliver on all elements of the Landscaping performance improvement plan.”
Matt Pullen, Chief Executive of Marshalls plc, said: "The performance of our Building and Roofing Products segments, which both delivered revenue growth in subdued end markets, demonstrates the benefits of the group's acquisition strategy. However, our Landscaping Products segment reported a weaker than expected performance.”
