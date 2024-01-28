Mr Lewis says our “overly adversarial” political system requires those involved to “sell policies they disagree with” and “play the system” rather than trying to serve the public.

He has an undoubted point – policies from both the Conservatives and Labour are all-too-frequently assessed in terms of how they will hurt or hinder electoral chances rather than whether they are actually the right thing to do or not.

Martin Lewis has ruled out getting involved in politics after focus groups said he would be a good Prime Minister (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

To take just two recent examples, this applies to the Tories’ Rwanda policy and Labour’s ever-evolving pledge for multi-billion investment in green industries and technology.

It was striking in the focus groups that there were not only generally dim views of both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer but also a widespread sense across voters of all persuasions that public services are on their knees and the country is going in the wrong direction.

Their points about the problems with the Westminster bubble were immediately borne out by Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and former Minister Nadine Dorries aiming jibes at each other about political plotting on the same show.