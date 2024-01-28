All Sections
Financial guru Martin Lewis opted for a colourful turn of phrase as he declined to get involved in politics after cross-party focus groups selected him as their preferred person to lead the country.
Responding to a report on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Lewis light-heartedly said he would “rather wire my nipples to electrodes” than be Prime Ministerbut then went on to make some serious and important points about the failures of the country’s current political system.

Mr Lewis says our “overly adversarial” political system requires those involved to “sell policies they disagree with” and “play the system” rather than trying to serve the public.

He has an undoubted point – policies from both the Conservatives and Labour are all-too-frequently assessed in terms of how they will hurt or hinder electoral chances rather than whether they are actually the right thing to do or not.

Martin Lewis has ruled out getting involved in politics after focus groups said he would be a good Prime Minister (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)Martin Lewis has ruled out getting involved in politics after focus groups said he would be a good Prime Minister (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)
To take just two recent examples, this applies to the Tories’ Rwanda policy and Labour’s ever-evolving pledge for multi-billion investment in green industries and technology.

It was striking in the focus groups that there were not only generally dim views of both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer but also a widespread sense across voters of all persuasions that public services are on their knees and the country is going in the wrong direction.

Their points about the problems with the Westminster bubble were immediately borne out by Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and former Minister Nadine Dorries aiming jibes at each other about political plotting on the same show.

Mr Lewis evidently won’t be joining either party any time soon – but Labour and the Conservatives should be taking heed of his comments, along of those being made by increasingly fed-up voters.

