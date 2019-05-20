Masons launches Gin Trail celebration

Masons Yorkshire Gin is to celebrate its sixth birthday with its own ‘Gin Trail’.

In celebration of its sixth year and World Gin Day events will be taking place from June 1 across 40 of the best bars across York, Leeds, Sheffield and Teesside.

Masons have teamed up with 10 bars in each city where you can collect your very own ‘gin trail passport’. You must visit at least five of the 10 bars in one city and purchase a Masons perfect serve or Masons cocktail, in each bar to receive a stamp in your passport.

Masons was started by Karl and Catherine Mason from their kitchen in Bedale. It is now exported across the world.