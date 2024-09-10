Masons of Yorkshire opens in Newcastle Airport as gin brand adds to Leeds Bradford and Manchester offerings
The premium gin and vodka company has already launched at Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports and now has a presence in the duty free stores at Newcastle with a dedicated stand.
“Travel retail is an exciting and rapidly growing market for us,” said Karl Mason, Director at Masons of Yorkshire.
“We are delighted to expand our presence in this sector and reach even more customers by being available in the top three airports in the North.”
Masons’ co-founder, Cathy Mason, has been leading twice-weekly tasting sessions at Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports.
A spokesperson said: “These tastings offer passengers the opportunity to sample Masons’ exceptional spirits before purchasing, enhancing their travel shopping experience.”
