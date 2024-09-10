Masons of Yorkshire opens in Newcastle Airport as gin brand adds to Leeds Bradford and Manchester offerings

Spirits specialist Masons of Yorkshire has got its products on sale at Newcastle Airport as part of its ongoing expansion into the travel sector.
By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 10th Sep 2024, 10:50 BST

The premium gin and vodka company has already launched at Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports and now has a presence in the duty free stores at Newcastle with a dedicated stand.

“Travel retail is an exciting and rapidly growing market for us,” said Karl Mason, Director at Masons of Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are delighted to expand our presence in this sector and reach even more customers by being available in the top three airports in the North.”

Masons is now offered in three Northern airportsMasons is now offered in three Northern airports
Masons is now offered in three Northern airports

Masons’ co-founder, Cathy Mason, has been leading twice-weekly tasting sessions at Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports.

A spokesperson said: “These tastings offer passengers the opportunity to sample Masons’ exceptional spirits before purchasing, enhancing their travel shopping experience.”

Related topics:YorkshireLeeds BradfordManchesterNewcastle Airport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice