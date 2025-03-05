Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The story of Yorkshire firm C-Capture demonstrates the difficulties of making carbon capture work at scale despite Government hopes the wider industry could create 50,000 jobs and be worth billions to the economy by the 2030s.

I recently reported that C-Capture has sadly laid off almost all of its staff and won’t continue in its current guise as new owners are sought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C-Capture, a company created in 2009 following research done at the University in Leeds, has spent 15 years on commercialising a patented system of capturing carbon dioxide from industrial flue gases.

Chris Burn, Yorkshire Post Head of Business and Features. Picture Tony Johnson

Its technology was seen as so promising that private sector investors including Drax, bp and Northern Gritstone had collectively put in almost £20m into the business. The Government also held a near 20 per cent stake in the company.

C-Capture had been running a pilot plant at Drax Power Station to capture one tonne per day of carbon and the next stage had been due to be a commercial demonstration plant capable of capturing between 100 and 200 tonnes per day. The ultimate aim would have been a full-scale plant able to capture 10,000 tonnes per day.

It had hoped to get to its next stage – the commercial demonstration plant – which would have needed around £50m in investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But last year the private sector investors essentially got cold feet about the idea of further investment after years of attempts to reach operational targets and the company was put up for sale. While C-Capture reportedly did start meeting key targets at the back end of last year, a “firm pause” remains on the idea of trying to deploy the technology at scale.

If a sale does go ahead, there is a chance the new owner will be from overseas and a technology developed in Yorkshire will be lost to the UK.

In summary, a carbon capture technology backed by the Government and energy giants demonstrating it can meet its initial aims has still been unable to get over the line in this country.

C-Capture chief executive Tom White told me that a new long-term public-private funding model is now needed to back promising carbon capture technologies and deliver on a "once-in-a generation economic growth opportunity for the UK".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in truth, the wider investment picture for even the current strategy does not look especially promising despite the Government recently committing £22bn over 25 years to developing carbon capture clusters in Teesside and Merseyside.

Last week saw Drax and bp separately announce they will be committing less money to renewable development projects, while the Financial Times recently reported that hopes that the Government will expand its carbon capture clusters to The Humber and Scotland are likely to get “short shrift” in June’s spending review, with the Treasury “souring” on committing more money into the technology.

Even the currently committed cash for Merseyside and Teesside is under scrutiny, with MPs on the Public Accounts Committee recently warning pursuing the “unproven” technology is a high-risk strategy that is likely to have a ”very significant effect” on taxpayers due to plans to fund the spending through levies on consumer energy bills.