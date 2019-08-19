Massive new £7m Croda distribution centre to create 200 jobs in Goole

Two hundreds new jobs are set to be created in East Yorkshire at a new multi-million pound distribution hub at Goole.



Chemical company Croda has announced it is to invest more than £7million into the fit out of the new facility on the Goole 36 Enterprise Zone.

The site will become its worldwide distribution hub for products made at its three northern UK manufacturing sites and for the European delivery of products made across its global network.

The jobs will be created during the construction phase of the project which Croda bosses claim will enable it to operate a much larger distribution facility to service its global business.

A new modern product-sampling department will be included as part of the investment, as well as a new International Employee Training Centre, providing development opportunities for the company’s global workforce.

Planning consent has been granted for 376,150 sq ft distribution warehousing space and the purchase of the 33-site on a pre-let basis from Homes England by LondonMetric Property, which has agreed to forward fund the 232,150 sq ft warehouse.

Croda already has several facilities in the Goole area, including its manufacturing facility at Rawcliffe Bridge and its headquarters at Cowick Hall. Both will be less than 10 miles from the new warehousing complex.

Maarten Heybroek, president of Croda Europe, said: “We are delighted at the prospect of securing a site in Goole for this investment as we are hugely proud of our Yorkshire heritage.



“This announcement demonstrates the company’s commitment to UK manufacturing and provides long term job security for the workforce who will move from our existing operation and for the new quality warehouse roles we will create.”

The news follows that of Siemens confirming it is building a multi-million pound railway factory in Goole.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, hailed the Croda announcement, saying: “The council welcomes Croda’s multi-million-pound proposal for a new worldwide distribution centre at Goole 36, marking another great moment in the company’s long and proud history in the East Riding.

“This development will create a number of highly-skilled jobs and will also benefit the local economy with the company establishing its international training centre at the site.

“I’m pleased that Croda, like many other international businesses, have selected Goole as their preferred choice. This is due to its prime location and the support offered by organisations such as East Riding of Yorkshire Council, with its enterprise zone status and the excellent connectivity of the site to the extensive motorway network, port facilities and rail connections.”

Tritax Big Box REIT’s dedicated logistics developer, db symmetry, secured the pre-let to Croda Europe although the value of deal has not been disclosed.

Freddie Oakey, of db symmetry, said: “Over the last 18 months we have become increasingly active in Yorkshire, identifying strategic sites where we can develop large scale logistics schemes. Goole 36 alongside the existing Capitol Park site is already well-established and the letting to Croda will only further increase Goole’s standing as a premier logistics destination in the North.”