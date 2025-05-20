‘Massive’ opportunity as South Yorkshire Mayor signs understanding with firm set to create ‘thousands’ of jobs

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signing comes after Holtec announced in September last year that it was planning to build a new Small Modular Reactor (SMR) factory in South Yorkshire, in a move which the firm said represents a £1.5bn investment.

Holtec has said the factory would also create “thousands of highly skilled jobs” in the region.

Speaking shortly after signing, which took place on day one of the three-day UKREiiF conference, held at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, Mr Coppard said: “We often talk about the transition to a net zero economy in terms of the benefits to the environment, and of course there are huge benefits there.

Left to Right: (Back row) Sir Martin Donnelly, Baroness Brown, and David Bond. Left to Right: (Front row) South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard and Gareth Thomas, Director of Holtec Britain.

“But actually, this is about jobs and opportunity, and about new industries of the future and making sure people have the option to stay near or go far in South Yorkshire. Jobs in cutting edge companies – who are doing world-leading things – are going to be in South Yorkshire, if they aren’t already.

“That opportunity is massive for us, and that's why we’ve put so much energy and investment into saying that companies like Holtec need to be in South Yorkshire.”

SMRs are a type of small nuclear reactor, designed to be built in factories and then shipped to different sites.

In addition to components for SMRs, Holtec’s proposed factory will also aim to produce large naval reactor components, a move the firm said would “not only support the country’s energy security, but also its national security”.

The location of the proposed factory within South Yorkshire is yet to be announced.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) said the MOU will also aim to establish a “framework for collaboration” for the manufacturing facility plans.

Through the new MOU, SYMCA and Holtec said they would collaborate on skills, planning and workforce development, with SYMCA’s skills team working with the firm to partner with colleges and other educational institutions.

Gareth Thomas, director of Holtec Britain, said that as well as people currently in the education system, the company would also aim to retrain people who have been out of employment or working in different sectors.

He said: “There's huge pedigree and history in the region for this kind of work. But there are people who, for one reason or another – maybe an employer moved out ten years ago – came out of that sector.

“There’s absolutely a need to have a more mature workforce alongside the new generation. You can’t run a complex facility with everyone under the age of 30, you need that maturity and that responsibility that comes with a more mature workforce.

“Absolutely we’re looking to retrain not only people who have been out of employment or out of that sector, but also looking at cross sector collaboration as well.”

SMYCA said the signing would also “pave the way to help train and grow the nuclear workforce”.

SYMCA and Holtec said they would also aim to unlock access to a share of a potential £80m funding, should the site of the new facility be located within a designated investment zone.