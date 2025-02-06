Materials Processing Institute unveils £1m Sustainable Cement and Concrete Centre

Supported by Middlesbrough-based MPI’s Advanced Materials Characterisation Centre, The SCCC will focus on cutting-edge research and material development, including novel formulations for low-carbon cement and concrete and the use of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) slags in aggregate and clinker production. It will also provide consultancy services to further support clients to accelerate innovation, offering expertise and project management from concept through to pilot stage production. Terry Walsh, CEO of MPI, said: “The SCCC is a critical step in supporting the UK construction industry’s journey to net zero. Cement and concrete are the backbone of our built environment, and by focusing on decarbonising, we can significantly reduce emissions across the sector. "This facility demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, providing the tools, expertise, and innovation required to enable a greener future through fuel switching, low-carbon cements and concretes, and innovations such as Carbon Capture, Use, and Storage (CCUS) technology." MPI hosted a meeting of the Cement Standards and Technical Group of the Mineral Products Association (MPA). Delegates were given an exclusive, advanced tour of the facility, showcasing its advanced capabilities to drive sustainability within the built environment. Roger Griffiths, Manager – Innovation Projects of the MPA, commented: “MPI’s investment in this facility will help support cement and concrete research and testing to strengthen the UK’s position as a leader in sustainable construction innovation.” Concrete and cement play a vital role in the UK economy, with over 90 million tonnes used annually. The industry contributes £18bn to GDP and supports 3.5 million jobs, underpinning critical infrastructure and housing. Decarbonising this essential material is a significant opportunity to reduce emissions, ensuring sustainability and resilience in the construction sector. The SCCC is a key part of the broader EconoMISER programme, led by the Foundation Industries Sustainability Consortium (FISC), which aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of the UK’s foundation industries. It builds on MPI’s role as a national leader in research and innovation, and its track record in delivering transformational change across the sector.