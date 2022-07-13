Mattress division of GNG Group to create 50 new jobs following move to Normanton

The £1.75m investment for the growing mattress division of GNG Group will enable the business to increase mattress production capacity by more than 300 per cent.

GNG Group, which manufactures performance foam products for the healthcare, sports, safety, consumer, and contract mattress sectors, has seen rapid expansion in recent years, particularly in its medical and consumer mattress division.

In response to ongoing demand, it has relocated from a 25,000sq ft manufacturing site in Wakefield, to the newly refurbished facility in Normanton.

GNG Group.