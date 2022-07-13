Mattress division of GNG Group to create 50 new jobs following move to Normanton

A new 40,000 sq ft factory and warehouse in West Yorkshire is set to create 20 new jobs this year with a further 30 expected to be created in 2023.

By Ismail Mulla
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 11:15 am

The £1.75m investment for the growing mattress division of GNG Group will enable the business to increase mattress production capacity by more than 300 per cent.

GNG Group, which manufactures performance foam products for the healthcare, sports, safety, consumer, and contract mattress sectors, has seen rapid expansion in recent years, particularly in its medical and consumer mattress division.

In response to ongoing demand, it has relocated from a 25,000sq ft manufacturing site in Wakefield, to the newly refurbished facility in Normanton.

Sales director Stuart Hibbert said “it’s a really exciting time for the business” and that the latest investment will enable the firm to “continue to drive the market forward”.

