Maven Finance Group joins forces with Needham Financial part of the Cornerstone Network, marking a bold new chapter in mortgage brokerage
Alongside this milestone, MFG is excited to announce its partnership with Needham Financial part of Cornerstone Network, an expanding Mortgage & Protection network providing brokers with the tools, flexibility, and compliance support they need to thrive in today’s competitive market.
Under the leadership of Ian Bisatt, Simon Humberstone, and Josh Marson, MFG continues to prioritize innovative financial solutions for first-time buyers, remortgages, home movers, and those with complex credit histories. As part of the Cornerstone Network, MFG gains access to additional resources and industry-leading expertise that will further elevate its client service.
Jonathan Needham, Business Development Director at Needham Financial part of Cornerstone Network, expressed his excitement about welcoming MFG to the network: "Having worked with Ian, Simon, and Josh for several years, I know firsthand the dedication and expertise they bring to the mortgage industry. Establishing this formal partnership is a fantastic step forward, and I am delighted to see MFG join theCornerstone Network. Their approach to client-focused financial solutions aligns perfectly with our values, and I look forward to supporting their continued growth."
Ian Bisatt, Director of MFG, echoed this enthusiasm: "Rebranding as Maven Finance Group represents the evolution of our company and our unwavering commitment to providing mortgage solutions that genuinely make a difference in people's lives. Joining Cornerstone Network with expert development support from Needham Financial allows us to strengthen our offering, expand our market reach, and continue delivering the highest level of service to our clients."
Cornerstone Network is a dynamic Mortgage & Protection network offering brokers the safety of a larger ecosystem combined with the flexibility of a directly authorized firm. With expert compliance support and a thriving community of financial professionals, the Cornerstone Network is committed to empowering brokers with the resources they need to succeed.