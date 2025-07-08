Maycroft Lloyd: Yorkshire family firm works behind the scenes on Wimbledon Royal Box

A small family business in West Yorkshire has worked behind the scenes on Wimbledon’s Royal Box to restore the chairs used by a range of celebrities and royals.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Late last year, Maycroft Lloyd loom was approached by the Estates Manager of the All England Tennis Club at Wimbledon, with a view to replacing the Lloyd Loom chairs that have been used for many years in the Royal Box.

“As suppliers of new and restored Lloyd Loom, Maycroft has a thriving restoration business, so it was felt that the Royal Box chairs may not need to be replaced, but simply restored back to their former glory” said Ian Pruchniewicz, director of Maycroft Lloyd Loom.

“Having collected samples of all three styles, Maycroft restored the three chairs, in the specific RAL colour reference used throughout the All England Club.

Dame Kelly Holmes in the Royal Box on day six of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Saturday July 5, 2025. PA Photo. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.placeholder image
Dame Kelly Holmes in the Royal Box on day six of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Saturday July 5, 2025. PA Photo. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“The three chairs were then submitted to the team in Wimbledon. Suitably impressed, the order was placed with Maycoft to restore the whole of the Royal Box chairs.”

The whole restoration was completed by last month, with the chairs and cushions now used by a variety of celebrities and VIPs

During the process, Maycroft was also asked to source a Loyd Loom dog basket, for VIPs with impaired vision.

There are 102 Lloyd Loom chairs used in the box covering three styles – Standard, Committee and King’s.

In addition to the existing stock of chairs, Maycroft Lloyd Loom was asked to submit designs for use by the Young Royals when visiting the Championships.

Maycroft submitted several options, with the Fairbank armchair with drop in seat eventually chosen, and six examples ordered to be painted in the Wimbledon green with matching cushion sets. They were named Junior King’s chairs to distinguish the chairs from the other styles.

Options for the green fabric and purple piping were submitted and the final choice made by the team in Wimbledon. The cushions were manufactured by Oslo Upholstery of Harrogate and YF Furniture of Liversedge, both regular suppliers to Maycroft Lloyd Loom.

