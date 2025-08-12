The event was also attended by representatives from Lovell Homes to celebrate the start of an exciting chapter for Beverley’s future homeowners.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovell proudly opened its newest development, The Paddocks in Beverley, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Mayor of Beverley.

Located just minutes from the heart of this historic market town, The Paddocks offers an exclusive collection of brand new, beautifully designed two, three and four bedroom homes combining traditional charm with modern comforts. The ribbon-cutting event marked a key milestone for the development, with the Mayor lending civic support to welcome the first phase of the site’s launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was also attended by representatives from Lovell Homes to celebrate the start of an exciting chapter for Beverley’s future homeowners.

Mayor of Beverley officially opens newest Lovell development

Jasmine Hindley, Regional Sales Director at Lovell, said: “Unveiling our brand-new four-bedroom show home in Beverley is an exciting milestone for our team, and we’re delighted to mark the occasion by welcoming Lady Mayor Healy and Councillor Healy to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The Paddocks development is really taking shape, offering a broad mix of homes, from two, three, and four-bedroom houses to three-bedroom bungalows, alongside a range of affordable options, including shared ownership. This variety creates a vibrant, inclusive community that appeals to people at every stage of life and with diverse housing needs.”