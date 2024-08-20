Mayor of Stockton opens new manufacturing site in Thornaby for rapidly expanding Power Plastics
The ceremony was also attended by company staff and Lt. Col. Andy Black, Army Head of Engagement Northeast and Yorkshire who signed the Armed Forces Covenant with the company following the opening ceremony.
The new manufacturing facility is the fourth Power Plastics site in the Northeast and the second to be opened in the past 12 months, following the company’s acquisition of Bradford based ProTec Covers Limited in November 2023. The company now operates from four sites across Teesside and Yorkshire, totalling almost 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering workspace.
The new factory on Teesside Industrial Estate is running seven FIAB tracker welders along with state-of-the-art CNC and Ultra-Sonic welding machines, making it one of (if not the) most sophisticated cover manufacturing facilities in the UK. The site is currently focused on the manufacture of military tent panels and insulation for the UK MOD along with tents for other armed forces from across Europe and provides the company with capacity for further expansion in the military sector.
Andy Beetles, Managing Director of Power Plastics Limited, said “the last 24 months has seen the company go through a period of rapid expansion, off the back of new long-term contracts with the UK MOD and other European military bodies, in addition to sustained growth in the water industry another key sector for the business.
Our significant growth in the military and water sectors has resulted in us outgrowing our existing sites in Thirsk and Teesside and opening not only this fantastic new facility on the Teesside Industrial Estate but an additional site in Bradford, where we have dramatically increased our fabric sewing capabilities”.
During the official opening of the new facility, John Gardner Mayor of Stockton-on-Tees commented, “We are delighted to see Power Plastics growing its presence in the region and in particular on the Teesside Industrial Estate. The company’s expansion has not only brought high value government contracts into the region but also created valuable job opportunities for the people of Thornaby and Stockton-on-Tees.”
