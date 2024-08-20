Mayor of Stockton opens new manufacturing site in Thornaby for rapidly expanding Power Plastics

Power Plastics, innovators in cover solutions, were proud to host Councillor John Gardner, Mayor of Stockton-on-Tees and the Mayoress for the opening of their new manufacturing facility on the Teesside Industrial Estate in Thornaby.

The ceremony was also attended by company staff and Lt. Col. Andy Black, Army Head of Engagement Northeast and Yorkshire who signed the Armed Forces Covenant with the company following the opening ceremony.

The new manufacturing facility is the fourth Power Plastics site in the Northeast and the second to be opened in the past 12 months, following the company’s acquisition of Bradford based ProTec Covers Limited in November 2023. The company now operates from four sites across Teesside and Yorkshire, totalling almost 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering workspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new factory on Teesside Industrial Estate is running seven FIAB tracker welders along with state-of-the-art CNC and Ultra-Sonic welding machines, making it one of (if not the) most sophisticated cover manufacturing facilities in the UK. The site is currently focused on the manufacture of military tent panels and insulation for the UK MOD along with tents for other armed forces from across Europe and provides the company with capacity for further expansion in the military sector.

Councillor John Gardner, Mayor of Stockton-on-Tees cuts the ribbon

Andy Beetles, Managing Director of Power Plastics Limited, said “the last 24 months has seen the company go through a period of rapid expansion, off the back of new long-term contracts with the UK MOD and other European military bodies, in addition to sustained growth in the water industry another key sector for the business.

Our significant growth in the military and water sectors has resulted in us outgrowing our existing sites in Thirsk and Teesside and opening not only this fantastic new facility on the Teesside Industrial Estate but an additional site in Bradford, where we have dramatically increased our fabric sewing capabilities”.