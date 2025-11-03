M&C Saatchi rejects £50m approach for performance division from Brave Bison

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&C Saatchi confirmed it received an “unsolicited” proposal from London-listed marketing and advertising technology firm Brave Bison, saying it “fundamentally undervalues” the division and does not reflect its “future prospects”.

The firm said the division was a “core element of the company’s growth plans”, adding that talks were not ongoing.

It follows a Sky News report over the weekend that Brave Bison had put forward a cash-and-shares approach for M+C Saatchi Performance, which is a specialist in media planning and buying across digital channels.

Advertising group M&C Saatchi has rejected a £50 million approach for its Performance division from Rupert Murdoch-backed digital marketing agency Brave Bison. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Brave Bison – which is also backed by billionaire and former Conservative Party treasurer Lord Michael Ashcroft – said it wanted to merge the division with its existing performance marketing operations and gain scale to challenge global marketing networks.