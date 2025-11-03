M&C Saatchi rejects £50m approach for performance division from Brave Bison
M&C Saatchi confirmed it received an “unsolicited” proposal from London-listed marketing and advertising technology firm Brave Bison, saying it “fundamentally undervalues” the division and does not reflect its “future prospects”.
The firm said the division was a “core element of the company’s growth plans”, adding that talks were not ongoing.
It follows a Sky News report over the weekend that Brave Bison had put forward a cash-and-shares approach for M+C Saatchi Performance, which is a specialist in media planning and buying across digital channels.
Brave Bison – which is also backed by billionaire and former Conservative Party treasurer Lord Michael Ashcroft – said it wanted to merge the division with its existing performance marketing operations and gain scale to challenge global marketing networks.
“The combined business would be one of the largest independent performance marketing companies outside the US, with a market-leading presence in UK and APAC (Asia Pacific) with no substantial regional overlap,” Brave Bison said.