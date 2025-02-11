McDonald’s reveals sales weakened in UK last year
Between October and December, sales dipped 1.4 per cent in the US compared with the same period in 2023, but grew across its international markets, leading to a 0.4 per cent increase globally.
McDonald’s said a positive performance in most international markets was partly offset by sales declining year-on-year in the UK.
The weaker demand comes as retailers have flagged persistent pressure on consumer spending as households remain wary of higher prices.
Meanwhile, McDonald’s saw sales pick up in one of its international divisions, led by diners in the Middle East and Japan.
It marks a rebound after being affected by some customers across the Middle East and markets like Indonesia and Malaysia boycotting the chain for months over its perceived support for Israel during the Israel-Gaza conflict.
McDonald’s, which opened its first UK restaurant in Woolwich, south east London in October 1974, is one of Britain’s largest employers, with more than 170,000 people working in some 1,500 restaurants.
The first McDonald’s drive-in was opened in 1940 in San Bernardino, California.