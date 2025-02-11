McDonald’s reveals sales weakened in UK last year

McDonald’s has revealed its sales weakened in the UK last year while the fast-food giant enjoyed a rebound in demand from diners in the Middle East.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 11th Feb 2025, 07:41 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 07:52 BST

Between October and December, sales dipped 1.4 per cent in the US compared with the same period in 2023, but grew across its international markets, leading to a 0.4 per cent increase globally.

McDonald’s said a positive performance in most international markets was partly offset by sales declining year-on-year in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weaker demand comes as retailers have flagged persistent pressure on consumer spending as households remain wary of higher prices.

McDonald’s has revealed its sales weakened in the UK last year while the fast-food giant enjoyed a rebound in demand from diners in the Middle East following boycotts. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)placeholder image
McDonald’s has revealed its sales weakened in the UK last year while the fast-food giant enjoyed a rebound in demand from diners in the Middle East following boycotts. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Meanwhile, McDonald’s saw sales pick up in one of its international divisions, led by diners in the Middle East and Japan.

It marks a rebound after being affected by some customers across the Middle East and markets like Indonesia and Malaysia boycotting the chain for months over its perceived support for Israel during the Israel-Gaza conflict.

McDonald’s, which opened its first UK restaurant in Woolwich, south east London in October 1974, is one of Britain’s largest employers, with more than 170,000 people working in some 1,500 restaurants.

The first McDonald’s drive-in was opened in 1940 in San Bernardino, California.

Related topics:McDonald'sJapanIsrael-GazaCaliforniaIsraelIndonesia
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice