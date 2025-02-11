McDonald’s reveals sales weakened in UK last year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between October and December, sales dipped 1.4 per cent in the US compared with the same period in 2023, but grew across its international markets, leading to a 0.4 per cent increase globally.

McDonald’s said a positive performance in most international markets was partly offset by sales declining year-on-year in the UK.

The weaker demand comes as retailers have flagged persistent pressure on consumer spending as households remain wary of higher prices.

McDonald’s has revealed its sales weakened in the UK last year while the fast-food giant enjoyed a rebound in demand from diners in the Middle East following boycotts. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Meanwhile, McDonald’s saw sales pick up in one of its international divisions, led by diners in the Middle East and Japan.

It marks a rebound after being affected by some customers across the Middle East and markets like Indonesia and Malaysia boycotting the chain for months over its perceived support for Israel during the Israel-Gaza conflict.

McDonald’s, which opened its first UK restaurant in Woolwich, south east London in October 1974, is one of Britain’s largest employers, with more than 170,000 people working in some 1,500 restaurants.