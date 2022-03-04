McLaren P1, Tesla Roadstar and Bugatti Veyron are top supercars for investment, according to research

Classic cars, which are defined as a make or model that is at least 25 years old, have been ranked by analysts at BPI Auctions.

The McLaren P1 model topped the supercar classic car index, due to its low production levels - just 439 models were produced - and its high level of search volume (40,500).

The Tesla Roadstar, which was in production between 2008 and 2012, came a close second in the index, followed by the supercar Bugatti Veyron. The top 10 cars that could be considered classic cars of the future, according to BPI Auctions, are:

The Bugatti Veyron is one of the supercars classic car buyers should consider investing in, according to research

McLaren P1 (price when new: £866,000)

Tesla Roadstar (price when new: from $80,000)

Bugatti Veyron (price when new: $1.9 Million)

BMW i8 (price when new: from £124,735)

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (price when new: from £271,146)

Audi R8 V10 (price when new: From £111,640)

Lexus LFA (price when new: £343,000)

Pagani Huayra (price when new: £2.8 million

Ford GT (second generation) (price when new: $500,000)

Ferrari Enzo (price when new: £450,000)

David Boulton, Managing Director at BPI Auctions, said: “The classic car community is huge in the UK and cars can be a lucrative investment.

"When thinking about cars with high resale values, special edition and rare models will always have a huge demand, but collectors should also consider the history of the car and the impact it will have on the industry - for example, the Tesla Roadstar changed the game for electric vehicles, as it was the first road-legal all-electric car to use lithium-ion battery cells, and was the first car to be launched into space.

“We run monthly classic car auctions with a collection of cars, campers, pick ups, motorbikes and vehicle-related memorabilia. The auctions attract thousands of page views and hundreds of registered bidders.”