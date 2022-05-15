McLaren Racing signs apprenticeship deal with AMRC to train engineers of tomorrow

McLaren Racing has formed a partnership with the AMRC Training Centre to provide level-three apprenticeships in metallic machining, starting in September this year.

The lucky candidates will divide their study time between the AMRC Training Centre in Catcliffe, Rotherham, with on-site experience at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piers Thynne, McLaren Racing’s Executive Director of F1 Operations, said: “The AMRC not only provides the best machining apprenticeships in the country, but has the best set-up to help grow the machinists of the future. I am excited to see this partnership develop the next generation of apprentices who will join us at McLaren and I look forward to welcoming our first cohort, later this year.”

New apprenticeship deal sign with McLaren Racing

Apprentices will learn all the aspects involved with the manufacture of metallic and additive manufactured components and be able to operate various manual and computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools within the manufacturing departments at the MTC.

Anne Griggs, head of business development and contracts at the AMRC Training Centre, says bringing more opportunities with high-profile employers to South Yorkshire is an exciting step forward.

“Securing the delivery of an apprenticeship for a major player like McLaren Racing is fantastic news and provides us with opportunities to collaborate with some of the most well-respected companies, not only within South Yorkshire, but across the UK and the world,” she said.