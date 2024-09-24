Both organisations are part of the Mike Ashley-founded Frasers Group PLC, whose vast array of other retail brands include the likes of Jack Wills, Game, Everlast, Slazenger, Evans Cycles and Sofa.com.

The Yorkshire Post was among those invited on a press tour of the new Meadowhall site ahead of its opening, with all of the above brands represented within the two-storey site as well as big-name third-party suppliers like The North Face and Adidas and an in-store Pret a Manger.

Frasers takes the bottom floor while Sports Direct is on the top, with the latter’s existing shop within Meadowhall closing as part of the move to the larger site.

The new Frasers store at Meadowhall. Photo by Joas Souza

The building Frasers Group is taking on at Meadowhall has been empty since May 2021 after the once-mighty Debenhams group had fallen into administration and shut all of its stores around the country.

Sports Direct itself bought House of Fraser out of administration for £90m back in 2018 and is in the business of rebranding the business as Frasers and evolving its operating model.

The new split company store in Meadowhall is the 13th such revamped site for Frasers and also its largest to date at 100,000 sq ft. More than £10m has been spent on the new store, with 150 new jobs created and a further 80 Sports Direct staff transferring from the existing Meadowhall store to the new location.

The existing House of Fraser store in Meadowhall closed in early 2021 and fashion retailer Flannels, another company within the Frasers Group, subsequently took part of the space. Fellow fashion chain Zara is also due to move into a section of the former House of Fraser site in the coming months.

The Sports Direct site takes up the upper floor of the store

Inside the new premises for Frasers and Sports Direct are video screens and interactive displays throughout the new store, including a machine that tracks the gait of runners to help them pick out their ideal trainer as well as a PS5 station for shoppers to play games on.

David Epstein, Managing Director of Premium and Luxury for Frasers Group, said the concept has been deliberately designed to represent a move away from the “archaic” department stores of old.

“After 2018, we spent a year trying to understand what the future looks like. Covid got in the way but it was also a breathing space opportunity and Wolverhampton was the first of the new concept in 2021,” he said.

"This is now our 13th new Frasers store concept. The model is working, customers like it.”

Mr Epstein said the company had looked at another currently empty Debenhams store in Sheffield city centre but had decided to focus on Meadowhall.

"Meadowhall attracts the Sheffield customers but also a bigger catchment area,” he said.

"The benefit is coming as Frasers Group brings lots of different components. We are bringing different concepts under one roof.”

He said the company is targeting “a younger customer” while at the same time still hoping to appeal to those who used to go to House of Fraser stores.

"The job we’ve had over the years is recruiting the new young consumer while still retaining the original House of Fraser customer,” he said.

Frasers Group CEO is Mike Ashley’s son-in-law Michael Murray.

When asked by The Yorkshire Post what say Mr Ashley has had in the direction of the business and the opening of concepts such as the new Meadowhall store, Mr Epstein said: “This is the vision of CEO Michael Murray. He has been driving the strategy and this is the end product that keeps evolving and developing.”

Frasers Group Managing Director of Sport Ger Wright said the new Sports Direct store is almost 60 per cent larger than its existing Meadowhall shop as its floor space within the centre increases from 35,000 sq ft to 55,000 sq ft.

She said staff have been looking forward to the move.

"They’re super excited to come in here. They are working with a wider selection of brands and better products,” she said.

"We are trying to give consumers the best experience.”

It is ultimately hoped that up to 30 Frasers stores based on the same concept as Meadowhall could open across the country.