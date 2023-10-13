Meadowhall: Key section of shopping centre being rebranded as Frasers and Zara prepare to move in

Meadowhall bosses have announced plans to transform a key section of their shopping centre over the next 12 months as Zara and a new Frasers department store open their doors.

The section of the shopping centre known as Park Lane has been renamed The Avenue and officials have said a range of changes are planned over the next year, with new furniture and “lush greenery” being introduced.

There will also be new store signage as well as plans to update and modernis the store frontage of all brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Frasers Group prepares to take over the former Debenhams store in Meadowhall.

The Arcade at Meadowhall will include a new Zara shop

The company is to take over the 120,000sq ft site and will have a 60,000 sq ft Sports Direct store on the top floor also featuring products from its other brands USC, GAME and Evans Cycles, with a 60,000sq ft new concept Frasers store on the bottom floor.

Meanwhile, Zara is to move into the old House of Fraser store in spring as part of the changes.

Brands already open in The Avenue section of the shopping centre include The White Company, L’Occitane, Carvela and Kurt Geiger and Meadowhall said there are “more new additions still to be revealed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “I’m incredibly excited to share the plans we have for this area of the centre – our ambition for the space is big, and I know our visitors will be equally as excited for what’s to come.

“Meadowhall is already in a great position with lots of amazing brands, but we’re always looking at ways we can give our customers even more to enjoy and experience. The transformation of this area of the centre comes at the perfect time, with the opening of the new Zara and Frasers concept stores on the horizon and even more to come.”

When the Frasers move was announced in August, Mr Pearce described it as a “really significant moment”.

He said: “We’re extremely excited that Frasers has chosen Meadowhall as the destination for such major store openings, building on the huge success of the flagship Flannels. We’re already home to some of the UK’s biggest brands and have launched some amazing new stores and experiences over the last 12 months. Adding a flagship Sports Direct and a brand new Frasers concept store only makes the centre even more exciting, bringing fresh brands and experiences for our visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes come against the backdrop of reports that Meadowhall’s owners are preparing to sell the site for £750m.

The Sunday Times reported last month that property giant British Land is preparing for the sale, with agents from CBRE appointed to handle a process that “will kick off in the coming weeks”.

Both British Land and CBRE refused to comment when contacted by The Yorkshire Post.

Meadowhall is jointly owned by British Land and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund Norges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Land purchased Meadowhall in 1999 for £1.2bn, nine years after it opened, from developers Eddie Healey and Paul Sykes.

The Sunday Times said the £750m asking price suggests the value of Meadowhall has halved since 2012, when Norges purchased a 50 per cent stake that valued the shopping centre at £153m.