Mecca Bingo owner sees encouraging progress as sites reopen

The Mecca Bingo operator said its net gaming revenues fell 48 per cent to £329.6m in the year to June 30.

However, the firm hailed “encouraging progress” since it was able to reopen its sites in May.

John O’Reilly, chief executive of Rank Group, said: “The year to June 30 was exceptionally challenging for the group and, frankly, we are delighted it is over.

“We are now well into a new financial year with our venues open and trading positively.

“Good progress is being made in our digital businesses and there is a renewed sense of confidence as we focus on the growth initiatives within our clearly defined transformation programme.