Mechanical Facilities Services in Doncaster goes into administration leading to 69 job losses

Mechanical Facilities Services, which was founded in 2008, offered bespoke engineering solutions nationwide and through its sister companies in Ireland and Germany.

It traded from a head office in Beckingham, Doncaster as well as from five other leasehold premises across the UK.

More recently, the majority of the group’s work had been as an mechanical and electrical sub-contractor in the building of large warehouse units. It had a turnover in excess of £50m.

Howard Smith and Chris Pole were appointed as joint administrators of Mechanical Facilities Services Limited on April 5, 2022.

The business came under increasing cashflow pressure in the weeks prior to the appointment as a result of a dispute on a large contract.

As no resolution could be reached imminently, the directors made the decision to cease to trade and place the company into administration.

Mechanical Facilities Services had 75 employees when administrators were appointed.. Six these have been retained to assist the joint administrators with the wind-down of the business.

The remaining 69 employees were made redundant upon appointment of the joint administrators.

The joint administrators are now seeking to realise the company’s assets which include book debts, a freehold property, vehicles, tooling and office equipment.

Mr Smith, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Our immediate priority is to assist those employees who have been made redundant in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

"We will also be seeking purchasers for the company’s assets, including its properties, plant, machinery and vehicles.”