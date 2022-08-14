Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Laurence, head of Mediatel Connected, said:, “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with the BOSCO™ platform and team. We both use data to give customers a better understanding of their media budgets which makes for a great collaboration.

“By using BOSCO™, we are adding valuable insight into the Mediatel Connected product. This will help our clients to have a better understanding of the marketing landscape and their media budgets. Plus, they will also be able to benchmark against their competitors using the BOSCO™ online performance index – something that adds a lot of value to their data.”

Mediatel, part of the Adwanted Group, specialise in data management and application development, and regularly see engagement from a network of over 26,000 people.

Rob Laurence, Mediatel CEO

Mediatel will integrate the BOSCO™ Explore dashboard into their solution, which includes an index score based on performance and digital marketing spend simulations.

These will be added to the Mediatel Connected product with a view to creating more digital value for their customers.

On the new partnership, associate director of product at BOSCO™, Emily Hakner, added: “We are delighted to welcome Mediatel as a partner of BOSCO™. Our shared understanding of data science means that we can work together to give Mediatel customers the best possible experience online.