Rob Laurence, head of Mediatel Connected, said:, “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with the BOSCO™ platform and team. We both use data to give customers a better understanding of their media budgets which makes for a great collaboration.
“By using BOSCO™, we are adding valuable insight into the Mediatel Connected product. This will help our clients to have a better understanding of the marketing landscape and their media budgets. Plus, they will also be able to benchmark against their competitors using the BOSCO™ online performance index – something that adds a lot of value to their data.”
Mediatel, part of the Adwanted Group, specialise in data management and application development, and regularly see engagement from a network of over 26,000 people.
Mediatel will integrate the BOSCO™ Explore dashboard into their solution, which includes an index score based on performance and digital marketing spend simulations.
These will be added to the Mediatel Connected product with a view to creating more digital value for their customers.
On the new partnership, associate director of product at BOSCO™, Emily Hakner, added: “We are delighted to welcome Mediatel as a partner of BOSCO™. Our shared understanding of data science means that we can work together to give Mediatel customers the best possible experience online.
“It’s great to see the BOSCO™ platform already helping businesses to better understand their media budgets and we look forward to continuing to provide insights to the Mediatel team.”