Medical treatment research in Leeds secures £140m in external funding, figures reveal

Between April 2020 and March 2025, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust recruited more than 117,000 participants into 1,460 active research and innovation projects through 487 projects with healthtech and life sciences companies, with several studies representing national and international firsts in their respective fields.

The research spans artificial intelligence, advanced therapies, digital pathology innovation, experimental medicine trials and real-world data studies funded through industry partnerships, research grants, NIHR funding and commercial studies. This is also possible thanks to the support of all patients and participants and the Trust exceeded its strategic targets, recruiting 17,000 more participants than its goal of 100,000 and last year became the UK's largest recruiter of patients to cancer studies.

The figures have been revealed ahead of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s annual Research and Innovation Conference which takes place on Thursday, July 10, in Leeds.

Leeds neurosurgeon Ryan Mathew with a patient using immersive technology at the trust.

Professor Phil Wood, chief executive at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Our vision is to ensure that research and innovation are at the heart of how we deliver and improve our services to patients – ensuring every patient and staff member has the opportunity to take part in research and I would like to extend my thanks to all of those involved including our patients and participants. These latest results show how we've transformed our research infrastructure to work responsively with partners ranging from small enterprises to global corporates and national funding partners to charitable organisations to directly benefit patients by providing access to pioneering treatments.

“This annual conference, the Trust’s biggest yet, is testament to our deep commitment to collaboration. By working with all our partners, we can bring the latest healthtech advancements to patients’ bedside and actively support economic growth beyond our role as a leading healthcare provider. We will continue to build on these achievements to support the UK’s position as a global leader in life sciences innovation.”

The conference, leading with the theme, shaping future healthcare, will feature more than 70 speakers, workshops and demonstrations and is sponsored by industry partners, B Braun, Brady, Exponential-e, Siemens Healthineers, Hevi AI powered by RadConsult Teleradiology, The Barcode Warehouse and Johnson and Johnson Medtech. The conference is supported by main sponsor, Leeds Hospital Charity and is expected to attract around 400 delegates from the Trust and its partners.

