Meet Leeds Bradford Airport's new aviation director

Nicola McMullen is the new aviation director for Leeds Bradford Airport.

Ms McMullen will lead the development of new routes to destinations across Europe and beyond from LBA.

She joins the airport with over 18 years’ experience in the aviation industry. Ms McMullen has spent the last nine years working for Manchester Airport Group, holding roles in strategy, aviation development and as commercial director.

Ms McMullen, who grew up in Manchester, is a graduate of Manchester Alliance Business School, with a master’s degree in Airport Operations and Service Delivery.

She said: “I am pleased to play a part in the growth of LBA as a crucial hub for connecting the world to the North of England and the economic benefit that brings across Yorkshire.

"This is an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to moving ahead with developing sustainable growth and an exciting future travel proposition for passengers, following what was a difficult period for the whole aviation industry.”

As part of LBA’s commercial team reorganisation, former LBA commercial director John Cunliffe will now hold the role of commercial and strategy director.

Mr Cunliffe will lead the overall commercial and customer offering for LBA, which includes the food, beverage and retail outlets, car parking and business partner relationships, as well as supporting the broader overarching strategy for the business.

He joined LBA in 2018 as commercial director, bringing a commercial and aviation background from previous roles at easyJet and Emirates.

More recently, he looked after both the aviation and commercial aspects of the business on an interim basis.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “LBA has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and as we start to see early shoots of recovery in the travel industry, now is the time to invest in the right team to make LBA a truly outstanding regional airport for the future.

"I’m delighted to welcome Nicola to the organisation and continue to work with John in a new capacity and I’m confident that their blend of skills and experience will enable us to deliver excellent passenger service, choice and new destinations for the future.”

LBA is also recruiting for six new positions across retail, revenue, customer service, eCommerce, and marketing.

