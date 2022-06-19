Meet the Bradford-based blinds retailer creating job opportunities for Ukrainian refugees in the city

The scheme will see the online blinds retailer fast-track Ukrainians who have come to the UK and are seeking work in the local area.

The opportunities will cover a variety of roles including factory-based jobs and administrative roles and staff will at minimum receive the national living wage. Rob Higgie is a first responder who enables refugees to come into the UK and secure employment with local companies.

BlindsbyPost has worked closely with Mr Higgie to raise awareness of the job scheme.

Iryna with Rob Higgie and Oliver Hudson.

He said: “It’s impossible to comprehend what Ukrainian’s and other people arriving in the UK as refugees have experienced. Businesses like BlindsbyPost play a crucial role in supporting these people and offering them some stability at a time of unprecedented conflict and upheaval.”

Iryna is the first person to have been appointed through the scheme. She said: “Having the opportunity to secure a full time job and income has meant a lot to me when I’ve had to move away from my home country and my husband who has stayed in Ukraine.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I arrived in the UK, but the job with BlindsbyPost has given me the stability I need to start building a new life with my daughter. I hope to see my husband again soon.”

BlindsbyPost also supports young people in the UK struggling to secure full time employment.

The company is part of the Government’s Kickstarter campaign which was established to fund employers and enable them to create jobs for 16 to 24-year- olds on Universal Credit.

The scheme has proved successful for BlindsbyPost, with a total of four people having successfully completed training and entered into full time employment.

Oliver Hudson, director at BlindsbyPost, said: “As a Bradford-based business it’s really important to us to offer employment opportunities to people in the local area. Having the opportunity to support people who’ve been impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine and young people who are struggling to hold down jobs is an honour.

“People are the lifeblood of any successful business and growing our skilled and dedicated team is beneficial for everyone.