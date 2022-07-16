Meet the events manager using her experience of homelessness to help others into employment and training

For Rachael Stalley, securing a job with a leading regional homeless charity is extremely close to her heart.

At just 16-years-old, and through no fault of her own, Rachael found herself homeless and not knowing where she’d spend her next night’s sleep.

For the next three years she faced loneliness and isolation and risked her life spiralling out of control as, in her own words, she ‘got in with the wrong crowd.’

Rachael Stalley is using her own personal experiences to help people in her new role as Events Manager with Cleckheaton-based charity The Howarth Foundation.

Rachael explains: “There’s a lot of stigma and misconceptions attached to homelessness, but at the end of the day it can happen to anyone. Due to some family difficulties, I found myself in this situation.

"For about three years it was a case of going from pillar to post, sofa surfing and sleeping wherever I could. I was still quite a young and vulnerable teenager, and it was an extremely lonely, isolated, and scary time.”

Set up in 2016 by Andy Howarth, businessman and founder of HR, employment law and health and safety consultancy Howarths, the foundation runs its Business Building Futures

programme to connect previously homeless individuals with businesses and employment opportunities.

To date the charity has placed nine people into volunteering work, referred 18 people into housing assessment, secured employment for 27 previously homeless people and placed 34

people into training towards employment.

So how exactly does the Howarth Foundation operate? Rachael explains: “We’re providing a private sector solution to a public sector problem. Street-based homelessness carries a hefty price to society of around £60-80K per year in NHS resources, law enforcement and benefits.

“Our ‘Business Building Future’ initiative supports the homeless, recently re-housed, those at risk of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, sofa surfing or in unsuitable or unsafe

accommodation into full or part-time employment or training.

“The concept is simple but effective and supports all participants – not just the client, but businesses, communities and third sector organisations.”

She continues: “Not everyone living on the street is genuinely homeless, many choose street begging as a way of life often providing them with a significant income stream. In addition,

not everyone who finds themselves on the street is ready for employment with many suffering complex issues such as drug and alcohol dependency, mental health problems or long-term social exclusion and isolation.

“We have a proactive relationship with many third sector organisation who are confident in referring suitable candidates directly to us. We then match that individual with suitable

employment from our membership of businesses.

As an example of the charity’s work, 12 months ago a client was living rough on the streets, begging, and committing petty crime to feed drug addiction.

They attended a rehabilitation programme five days per week to manage their addiction. During this rehabilitation journey, they were introduced to The Howarth Foundation who worked closely with them, introducing voluntary work into their recovery programme.

They’re now working towards full-time employment, rehoused, and reunited with their children and siblings.

Through the charity, another client was offered a part-time role at Leeds United. Following a review and completion of a recovery programme, the client recently became a full-time

member of staff. They’ve now been clean of drugs for three years, and have a home, a partner and a recently born child.

The Howarth Foundation works closely with a number of celebrity ambassadors to support and promote its work. These include musician Peter Howarth, lead singer with The Hollies

and long-time backing vocalist with Cliff Richard; and Great Britain and England divers Jack Laugher MBE and Lois Toulson.

Looking back on her life Rachael remembers: “At the time of my homelessness, I couldn’t hold down a job. When I was 19, I became pregnant and ended up squatting in a house in

Bramley where my son, was born. This was no way for a child to start his life.

“Eventually, being classed as ‘high priority,’ we secured a council flat. “Gradually, overtime, I began to get my confidence back and started rebuilding my life. I got a job in a local deli and completed an NVQ in Health & Safety at Park Lane College in Leeds.

“After a few other jobs and completing a degree in Change Management at Leeds University, I settled into a corporate job in retail banking with HSBC Bank where I worked for 25 years.”

She continues: “The COVID-19 pandemic gave me time to reflect and take stock and decide what I wanted to do in the future. With everything I’d been through as a teenager I wanted to

use my difficult personal experiences to put something back into society and help people.

She concludes: “As a charity we realise we can’t change the world overnight, but if we can make a difference to just one struggling individual then the ripple effect is immense – often

reuniting families and broken relationships.

“I thoroughly enjoy my work knowing that everything I do is having a positive effect on society and helping someone in difficulty, just as I was all those years ago. I only wish that there was something like The Howarth Foundation to help me in my time of need.